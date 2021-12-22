Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man charged with using spiked wooden club and Daisy Red Ryder BB gun during argument

Marty Dale Treece, 53, was charged.
Marty Dale Treece, 53, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A spiked wooden club and a Daisy Red Ryder BB gun were the weapons a 53-year-old man is accused of using in an argument with a man and a woman with whom he had been drinking, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident happened on Sunday. Marty Dale Treece of Cannon Farm Road in China Grove was charged with two counts of assault by pointing a gun and two counts of communicating threats.

Treece and two other people were in an argument, according to the report, when Treece used a nail studded club “in an aggressive manner.” Treece was described by deputies as “visibly the most impaired person at the residence and he had a bad attitude.”

Treece was jailed under a bond of $5000.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a convenience store employee in...
16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of N.C. convenience store employee
Authorities in Marion County are investigating the sudden death of a Mullins High School student.
Mullins High School student dies after being found unresponsive on school grounds
FILE
Traffic moving again after reported hit-and-run on Highway 501
Residents sound off about Horry County purchasing land to help alleviate traffic in Carolina...
Residents sound off on Horry County land purchase to alleviate Carolina Forest traffic
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

A crash was reported.
SCHP: Multiple car accidents on I-95
Grand Strand Medical Center announced Wednesday they have been named one of America’s 100 best...
Grand Strand Medical Center recognized as one of America’s 100 best hospitals
CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin passed away Wednesday, according to the chief.
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies after crash on I-85 in Charlotte
Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in Portland,...
US probes drivers being able to play video games in Teslas
Man wanted for allegedly stuffing video games in pants, running from store
Man wanted for allegedly stuffing video games in pants, running from store