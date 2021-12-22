Lanes closed after crash involving concrete truck in Surfside Beach

Submit a Tip
Lanes were closed Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a concrete truck in Surfside Beach, officials said.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Drivers are being asked to avoid an area in Surfside Beach after a crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Links Road at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash involving a concrete truck.

No injuries were reported, but HCFR said lanes of traffic are closed as of around 5:30 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

