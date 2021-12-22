‘It’s pretty crazy:’ Midway Fire Rescue responds to record 4,000 calls in 2021

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a milestone many didn’t think would happen. The Midway Fire Rescue in Georgetown just set a new record number of calls.

The department has responded to 4,000 incidents this year.

The organization has never reached the 4,000 call marker and it’s been serving the Georgetown County community for decades.

Chief Doug Eggiman was one of the first career firefighters with the agency and he’s just a few days away from retirement.

“I started in August of 1985 as a volunteer,” Eggiman said. “In fall 1986, I was selected as one of the first career firefighters they hired. I had an opportunity to grow with the department. I became chief in 2003.”

Eggiman says back in the day, responding to 300 calls was a big deal for Midway Fire Rescue.

He says reaching 4,000 calls for service in Pawley’s Island and Georgetown County now is just incredible.

He says this milestone shows how many people are traveling through and moving to the area.

“It’s a testimony to how the area has grown and how busy our folks are and how dedicated they are. It’s pretty crazy to think 4,000 calls in a year. Four-thousand calls in this little area is pretty significant.”

Like many agencies, the chief says they’ve been struggling to fill some key positions.

He says that’s one reason why his firefighters and paramedics are “rock stars” because they’re responding to more calls with fewer workers on their squad.

“Makes it more challenging for the folks that are here because we’re running those calls with less people. They’re rock stars. They do this with a passion for helping people,” Eggiman said.

On average, the chief says they receive 11 calls for service daily.

He says medical calls are the most common kind of incidents his rescue team responds to in Georgetown County.

Chief Eggiman added he’s excited to see the department making history, days ahead of his retirement.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.