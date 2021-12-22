Grand Strand Medical Center recognized as one of America’s 100 best hospitals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Grand Strand Medical Center announced Wednesday they have been named one of America’s 100 best hospitals.

A study released by Healthgrades recognized Grand Strand Medical Center for its stroke care, spine surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, and critical care.

Healthgrades is a company that provides information that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems.

According to a press release from Grand Strand Health, hospitals named to the Healthgrades “100 best” list excel in providing exceptional care and are recognized as the top 2% in the nation for consistent clinical excellence.

“We applaud Grand Strand Medical Center as the recipient of several Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals awards for their long-standing commitment to quality and superior clinical outcomes. As hospitals across the country continue to fearlessly treat patients during the time of COVID-19, it has never been more important to recognize those organizations that are delivering the highest quality care,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer for Healthgrades.

