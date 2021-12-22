Grand Strand Medical Center recognized as one of America’s 100 best hospitals

Submit a Tip
Grand Strand Medical Center announced Wednesday they have been named one of America’s 100 best hospitals.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Grand Strand Medical Center announced Wednesday they have been named one of America’s 100 best hospitals.

A study released by Healthgrades recognized Grand Strand Medical Center for its stroke care, spine surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, and critical care.

Healthgrades is a company that provides information that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems.

According to a press release from Grand Strand Health, hospitals named to the Healthgrades “100 best” list excel in providing exceptional care and are recognized as the top 2% in the nation for consistent clinical excellence.

“We applaud Grand Strand Medical Center as the recipient of several Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals awards for their long-standing commitment to quality and superior clinical outcomes. As hospitals across the country continue to fearlessly treat patients during the time of COVID-19, it has never been more important to recognize those organizations that are delivering the highest quality care,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer for Healthgrades.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

