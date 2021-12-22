Galivants Ferry man accused of possessing child pornography

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Galivants Ferry man has been arrested after authorities say he possessed child pornography.

Horry County police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Paul Daniel Thayer.

Thayer allegedly uploaded and downloaded sexually explicit videos involving children in late September.

A CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in early November led authorities to Thayer, according to a report from HCPD.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Thayer was booked into jail on Monday and charged with ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Thayer remains behind bars at JRLDC as of Wednesday afternoon.

