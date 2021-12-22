Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Galivants Ferry man accused of possessing child pornography

Paul Daniel Thayer
Paul Daniel Thayer(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Galivants Ferry man has been arrested after authorities say he possessed child pornography.

Horry County police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Paul Daniel Thayer.

Thayer allegedly uploaded and downloaded sexually explicit videos involving children in late September.

A CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in early November led authorities to Thayer, according to a report from HCPD.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Thayer was booked into jail on Monday and charged with ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Thayer remains behind bars at JRLDC as of Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a convenience store employee in...
16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of N.C. convenience store employee
Residents sound off about Horry County purchasing land to help alleviate traffic in Carolina...
Residents sound off on Horry County land purchase to alleviate Carolina Forest traffic
Authorities in Marion County are investigating the sudden death of a Mullins High School student.
Mullins High School student dies after being found unresponsive on school grounds
FILE
Traffic moving again after reported hit-and-run on Highway 501
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

Ahead of the holidays, one North Charleston family is still heartbroken and left with many...
N. Charleston family searching for answers one year after man’s unsolved murder
Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies after crash on I-85 in Charlotte
Handcuffs graphic
Myrtle Beach police seize nearly $15K in counterfeit goods, 18 charged
Suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon (in gray suit on left) and former deputy David...
Suspended Marlboro County sheriff, former deputy post bond in taser assault case