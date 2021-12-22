Florence victim kidnapped at knifepoint, suspect awaits extradition to S.C., police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating a kidnapping at knifepoint on Tuesday morning.

According to FPD, at approximately 11:24 a.m., officers responded to the area of Cherokee Rd. and Coit St. about suspicious activity. Officers learned that the suspect, Joseph Allen Wright, had abducted a female at knifepoint and left with her in his car.

Further investigation and the assistance of the Lumberton Police Department, located the victim unharmed in Lumberton, N.C.

Wright was taken into custody by Lumberton police and awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

FPD says upon extradition, Wright will face several charges including burglary in the second degree, kidnapping, armed robbery, and grand larceny. FPD expects additional charges as the investigation continues.

“We are grateful for the men and women of the Florence Police Department and the Lumberton Police Department, whose diligent service of their communities resulted in the best outcome in this incident,” FPD said in a statement.

