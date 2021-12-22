Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence victim kidnapped at knifepoint, suspect awaits extradition to S.C., police say

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Source: Gray News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating a kidnapping at knifepoint on Tuesday morning.

According to FPD, at approximately 11:24 a.m., officers responded to the area of Cherokee Rd. and Coit St. about suspicious activity. Officers learned that the suspect, Joseph Allen Wright, had abducted a female at knifepoint and left with her in his car.

Further investigation and the assistance of the Lumberton Police Department, located the victim unharmed in Lumberton, N.C.

Wright was taken into custody by Lumberton police and awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

FPD says upon extradition, Wright will face several charges including burglary in the second degree, kidnapping, armed robbery, and grand larceny. FPD expects additional charges as the investigation continues.

“We are grateful for the men and women of the Florence Police Department and the Lumberton Police Department, whose diligent service of their communities resulted in the best outcome in this incident,” FPD said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a convenience store employee in...
16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of N.C. convenience store employee
Residents sound off about Horry County purchasing land to help alleviate traffic in Carolina...
Residents sound off on Horry County land purchase to alleviate Carolina Forest traffic
Authorities in Marion County are investigating the sudden death of a Mullins High School student.
Mullins High School student dies after being found unresponsive on school grounds
FILE
Traffic moving again after reported hit-and-run on Highway 501
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

TJ Smith, the police chief of Oakboro, a town in Stanly County, is being disciplined for his...
N.C. police chief put on unpaid leave for offering false vaccination card opportunity to officers
Ahead of the holidays, one North Charleston family is still heartbroken and left with many...
N. Charleston family searching for answers one year after man’s unsolved murder
Paul Daniel Thayer
Galivants Ferry man accused of possessing child pornography
Handcuffs graphic
Myrtle Beach police seize nearly $15K in counterfeit goods, 18 charged