Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Warming trend into the holiday weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re rounding out Wednesday on a pleasant note as sunshine and warmer temperatures have returned to the area. Tonight, lows will stay on the cool and seasonable side as they dip down into the low to middle 30s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. If you have any early morning travel plans, it’s a good idea to make sure you bundle up and dress warmly.

Tonight's Lows
Tonight's Lows(WMBF)

Tomorrow will feature another cool, clear and calm day as temperatures warm into the low 50s. As we head into Christmas Eve and the rest of the holiday weekend, our big time warm up will really settle in. Temperatures will climb into the low 60s on Friday, and eventually warm into the upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday. Many folks can probably take the opportunity and host any holiday festivities outdoors with the warm and sunny forecast on the way.

Holiday Forecast
Holiday Forecast(WMBF)

Beyond this weekend, mild temperatures will likely stick around. The start of next week looks to feature temperatures in the middle and upper 60s, potentially reaching the low 70s by midweek.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a convenience store employee in...
16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of N.C. convenience store employee
Residents sound off about Horry County purchasing land to help alleviate traffic in Carolina...
Residents sound off on Horry County land purchase to alleviate Carolina Forest traffic
Authorities in Marion County are investigating the sudden death of a Mullins High School student.
Mullins High School student dies after being found unresponsive on school grounds
FILE
Traffic moving again after reported hit-and-run on Highway 501
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

Rain & clouds clear out, sunshine returns
Rain & clouds clear out, sunshine returns
Rain & clouds clear out, sunshine returns
Highs will climb once sunshine returns. We have to get the clouds and rain out of here first.
FIRST ALERT: Rain & clouds clear out, sunshine returns
Clearing skies and milder.
FIRST ALERT: Drying out and warming up for Christmas