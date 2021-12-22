FIRST ALERT: Warming trend into the holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re rounding out Wednesday on a pleasant note as sunshine and warmer temperatures have returned to the area. Tonight, lows will stay on the cool and seasonable side as they dip down into the low to middle 30s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. If you have any early morning travel plans, it’s a good idea to make sure you bundle up and dress warmly.

Tonight's Lows (WMBF)

Tomorrow will feature another cool, clear and calm day as temperatures warm into the low 50s. As we head into Christmas Eve and the rest of the holiday weekend, our big time warm up will really settle in. Temperatures will climb into the low 60s on Friday, and eventually warm into the upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday. Many folks can probably take the opportunity and host any holiday festivities outdoors with the warm and sunny forecast on the way.

Holiday Forecast (WMBF)

Beyond this weekend, mild temperatures will likely stick around. The start of next week looks to feature temperatures in the middle and upper 60s, potentially reaching the low 70s by midweek.

