FIRST ALERT: Rain & clouds clear out, sunshine returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few isolated showers continue through the early morning hours before the clearing trend begins to take place today.

Highs will climb once sunshine returns. We have to get the clouds and rain out of here first. (WMBF)

Cloudy skies and a few areas of mist and drizzle will be expected through the morning commute but as dry weather filters back into the area, skies will begin to clear quickly. With additional sunshine, temperatures will rebound back into the 50s for the afternoon.

Get ready for a cold night ahead as lows drop down into the lower 30s brining a frosty start to Thursday. (WMBF)

Tonight will be chilly as northwest winds and clear skies send temperatures down into the lower 30s across inland areas and the beaches. Areas of frost will be likely by Thursday morning as the wind begins to calm down overnight and into the morning hours.

Hard to complain with this Christmas forecast! Very South Carolina in the holiday forecast. (WMBF)

As we head into Thursday afternoon we’ll be sunny and cooler than where we should be for this time of year. Highs will struggle, only reaching the lower 50s for the afternoon. A jacket will be handy throughout the day on Thursday.

Thankfully, if you’re a fan of warmer weather, we get a Christmas treat by the end of the week and into the weekend. Christmas Eve will see afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s. By Christmas Day, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 with fair skies.

Mild weather will likely continue for most of next week to finish out 2021.

