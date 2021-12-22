Submit a Tip
Advertisement

DHEC extends cash value benefit increase for WIC families

The state health department announced an extension on the increase of benefits for fruits and...
The state health department announced an extension on the increase of benefits for fruits and vegetables for participants of the state’s Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program on Thursday.(Drew Aunkst)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department announced an extension on the increase of benefits for fruits and vegetables for participants of the state’s Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program on Thursday.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control says a temporary cash value benefit increase for WIC recipients has been extended until March 31, 2022.

The increased benefits are credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity.

“Typically, CVBs are around $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women. With the upcoming holiday season, we are happy to be able to allow our WIC families to purchase more fruits and vegetables,” State WIC Director Berry Kelly said. “This temporary boost is an investment in our WIC families’ futures.”

In South Carolina, WIC families can shop for nutritious foods at more than 600 authorized WIC retailers statewide

