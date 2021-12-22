Submit a Tip
Deputies: S.C. man shoots wife, daughter before killing self

A South Carolina man shot his wife and daughter in a domestic dispute before killing himself, according to authorities.(WILX)
By AP
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (AP/WMBF) - A South Carolina man shot his wife and daughter in a domestic dispute before killing himself, according to authorities.

WYFF-TV reports 43-year-old Arthur Brannon III and 23-year-old MiAysha Brannon were pronounced dead Sunday at a home in Boiling Springs.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Arthur Brannon shot his wife, Laquanda, before locking himself in the house with their daughter MiAysha.

Deputies found the wife outside the house with a gunshot wound to her right arm and torso area. She as hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately available.

A SWAT team then found both Arthur and MiAysha Brannon dead inside. Police believe Arthur Brannon injured his wife and killed his daughter in a domestic dispute.

Copyright 2021 AP/WMBF. All rights reserved.

