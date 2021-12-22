Submit a Tip
Deputies: Missing Florida man's vehicle recovered in Georgetown, search ongoing


Authoirties said a vehicle belonging to Forest Henry Hare, of Jacksonville, Florida, was recovered in Georgetown.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help after a missing man’s vehicle was recovered in the area.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 67-year-old Forest Henry Hare, of Jacksonville, Florida, was reported missing by his family Wednesday.

Authorities said Hare’s vehicle, a green 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, was recovered on South Fraiser Street in Georgetown at around 5 p.m. following a search.

He is described by police as 5′11″ and around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

