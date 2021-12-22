Submit a Tip
Crews respond to submerged vehicle in Surfside Beach area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are working to remove a vehicle from a pond Wednesday morning in the Surfside Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the call at Clearwater Drive and Chandler Drive around 7:20 a.m., department spokesperson Tony Casey said.

The car is unoccupied and there are no reported injuries, Casey added.

HCFR deployed their dive team to inspect the vehicle. A towing crew is en route to the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

