Condolences pour in from all over for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in interstate crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Everyone from police departments to government officials are expressing their condolences after a CMPD officer, who was also a wife and mother of three, was tragically killed in a crash on a Charlotte interstate Wednesday morning.

Officer Mia Goodwin was a six-year veteran of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

She was a mother to three children - a 3-year-old, a 1-year-old and a 4-month-old - and had recently returned to work from maternity leave on Dec. 17. She leaves behind not only her three children, but also her husband Brenton, a Charlotte firefighter.

Officer Goodwin had been with CMPD since 2015.

People stopped by the University City Division Office Wednesday to lay out flowers and pay their respects.

“She didn’t leave her house thinking she wasn’t going to return. Everybody that was involved in that accident,” said Yvette Wade. “There were no words.”

Officer Goodwin died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-85 South around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the department, the crash happened on Interstate 85 South at W.T. Harris Boulevard and involved a CMPD cruiser and two tractor-trailers. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings says Officer Goodwin was pronounced dead on the scene.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin. Officer Goodwin proudly served the University City Division. I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Goodwin and the CMPD family. Rest easy hero, we have watch from here. End Of Watch,” Chief Jennings tweeted.

In addition, three other CMPD Officers were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released. The officers are Officer Shannon Foster, Officer Sean Husk and Officer Jackson Buffington.

It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of @CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin. Officer Goodwin proudly served the University City Division. I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Goodwin and the CMPD family. Rest easy hero, we have watch from here. #EOW pic.twitter.com/uEGvT9liZd — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) December 22, 2021

Flags were flying at half staff outside the University City Division of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officials say the flags were flying at half staff in honor of Officer Goodwin.

Flags were flying at half staff outside the University City Division of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officials say the flags were flying at half staff in honor of Officer Goodwin. (Morgan Newell/WBTV)

On Wednesday, the community mourned Officer Goodwin’s death, including North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

“Our hearts are with family, friends & Charlotte Mecklenburg PD on the loss of Officer Mia Goodwin who was killed on duty during a traffic collision. I’ve talked with Chief Jennings to offer support & sympathy. Grateful for officers who take risks every day to keep us safe,” Gov. Cooper tweeted.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted a heartfelt video, expressing her condolences for the family and colleagues of Officer Goodwin. She also acknowledged that three other officers involved in an early morning crash were released from the hospital.

“As families across our community gather during this holiday season, I am so saddened by the tragic loss of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin,” Mayor Lyles said. “And by the grace of God, I’m grateful that officer Buffington, Foster and Husk have been released from the hospital. We can never take for granted the service of officers in CMPD. My prayers for the family and every member of the department as we go through this difficult time.”

Charlotte Fire Department Chief Reginald Johnson also sent out a tweet of condolences and sympathies for the family.

“On behalf of the men and women of Charlotte Fire Department, I want to express our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and members of CMPD. We stand ready to support and assist in any way,” Chief Johnson tweeted.

On behalf of the men and women of @charlottefire I want to express our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and members of @CMPD. We stand ready to support and assist in any way. https://t.co/D9h3HOeVAE — Reginald Johnson (@RegE_TJohnson) December 22, 2021

Charlotte City Councilmember Tariq Bokhari expressed a sense of heartbreak and mourning as he tweeted about the death of Officer Goodwin.

“This story has us heartbroken in our household today, and the time of year makes it unbearable. We learned that Officer Goodwin has 3 children under the age of 4, and she just returned from maternity leave,” Bokhari tweeted.

This story has us heartbroken in our household today, and the time of year makes it unbearable. We learned that Officer Goodwin has 3 children under the age of 4, and she just returned from maternity leave.https://t.co/blkTe9rRCi — Tariq Scott Bokhari (@FinTechInnov8r) December 22, 2021

Charlotte City Councilmember Braxton Winston tweeted about the death of Officer Goodwin.

“Terrible news received this morning due to a horrific traffic accident. Sending strength and love to the family and friends of Officer Goodwin,” Winston said.

Terrible news received this morning due to a horrific traffic accident. Sending strength and love to the family and friends of Officer Goodwin. https://t.co/0j57dHmdE0 — Braxton Winston (He/Him) (@BraxtonWinston) December 22, 2021

Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt also tweeted about the tragedy, expressing thoughts and prayers to the family of Officer Goodwin.

“My heart goes out to the family of Officer Goodwin for this devastating loss, and I pray for the recovery of the other officers, that they recover soon. Such a terrible accident. May our community wrap these officers and their families in our prayers and in our care,” Eiselt wrote.

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones also provided a statement about the tragic event Wednesday morning.

Statement from the City Manager on the passing of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin: pic.twitter.com/foZEZT6Qgl — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) December 22, 2021

North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson provided a statement about Officer Goodwin’s death.

“I’m saddened to learn of the tragic death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin. During the holiday season, it is especially hard to lose a loved one. Officer Goodwin was a devoted wife and mother to three young children and had recently returned from maternity leave. Officer Goodwin’s life clearly reflected a dedication to public safety and service. I send my deepest condolences to Officer Goodwin’s family and friends, as well as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. I stand in appreciation for our state’s entire law enforcement community. These men and women go to work each day with the singular goal of keeping all North Carolinians safe. We share a common commitment to safety, both in the workplace and in the community,” Dobson said.

North Carolina Representative John Bell expressed his condolences Wednesday morning.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Officer Mia Goodwin. A heartbreaking tragedy just days before Christmas. We honor her and all those who risk their lives every day to keep us safe,” Rep. Bell said.

Charlotte City Councilmember Ed Driggs wrote a Facebook post, expressing his condolences Wednesday morning and reflecting on the importance of police officers.

“I am greatly saddened by the death this morning of CMPD officer Mia Goodwin. She was struck by a vehicle while attending a traffic accident on I-85 at WT Harris. Officers Jackson Buffington, Sean Husk and Shannon Foster were injured in the same incident. In this time of national and local controversy about police, I hope we can all pause to reflect on the importance of the service CMPD provides and the dangers they face in providing that service. We owe them a debt of gratitude. Let us keep Officer Goodwin’s family and friends in our thoughts and prayers,” Driggs said.

I am greatly saddened by the death this morning of CMPD officer Mia Goodwin. She was struck by a vehicle while... Posted by Ed Driggs on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry Mcfadden also expressed his thoughts and prayers for Officer Goodwin.

“MCSO sends our deepest condolences to the family of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin who proudly served the University City Division, and the entire CMPD family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time,” a tweet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office read.

MCSO sends our deepest condolences to the family of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin, who proudly served the University City... Posted by Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, Charlotte NC on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Several neighboring law enforcement departments offered their support and prayers to CMPD and the family of Officer Goodwin on this heartbreaking day.

These departments include the National Police Association, Raleigh Police Department, Cornelius Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Gastonia Police Department, Union Road Volunteer Fire Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Tega Cay Police, Fort Mill Police, Zebulon Police Department, Mint Hill Police Department, Wilmington, NC Police Department, Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, Midland Fire and Rescue, Waxhaw Police Department, Monroe Police Department, Gaston County Police, Matthews Police Department, Belmont Police Department, Waxhaw Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Selma Police Department, Union EMS, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Gastonia Fire Department.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office extends our sincerest condolences to the family of Officer Mia Goodwin along with the... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department this morning following the... Posted by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office SC on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

The Fraternal Order of Police Charlotte-Mecklenburg Lodge #9 is collecting donations in memory of Officer Goodwin.

“Officer Goodwin was hired by CMPD in 2015; she leaves behind a husband and three children, 3 years old, 1-year-old, and a 4-month old baby. Officer Goodwin had just returned to duty from the birth of her youngest child. Those who wish to donate in memory of Officer Goodwin can do so by using the link below. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #9 will be the collecting entity. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to her family; there are no service fees taken out. We appreciate the support from everyone who shares this tragic loss,” a message on their website read.

Nonprofit organization Back The Blue NC posted a tribute to Officer Goodwin on social media, offering condolences to the family.

It is with heavy hearts that we are asking for your donations and prayers for the family of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police... Posted by Back The Blue NC, Inc. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.