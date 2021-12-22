Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely to declare for NFL draft

(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One of Coastal Carolina’s biggest offensive playmakers will be taking his game to the next level.

Senior tight end Isaiah Likely announced Wednesday that he will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the news official via a statement on Twitter in which he thanked his family, teammates and fans for their support.

“I am excited for the road ahead and the challenges of attaining my ultimate goals in professional football,” Likely wrote in part. “I can’t wait for you all to be there with me for the ride.”

Likely is coming off a highly-decorated season at Coastal, becoming a favorite veteran target of quarterback Grayson McCall with nearly 1,000 receiving yards. He was also the fifth Chanticler to eclipse 2,000 career receiving yards.

RELATED STORY | Grayson McCall returning to Coastal Carolina for junior season

The Massachusetts native was also named a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Pro Football Network. Likely was also a first-team All-Sun Belt selection and received invites to both the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl.

He was also named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, presented to the nation’s most outstanding tight end.

