CCU fired Horry councilman over alleged sexual misconduct, then paid him a settlement

Story courtesy of our news partner, MyHorryNews

Coastal Carolina University fired Horry County Councilman Cam Crawford in December 2019 because of alleged sexual misconduct, according to public records.

Crawford has disputed the claims, and last year the school agreed to pay him a $3,825 settlement. The settlement agreement stipulated that neither party would file a lawsuit against the other and that Crawford would refrain from making disparaging comments about the university to any third party, including the media. Neither Coastal nor Crawford admitted wrongdoing as part of the agreement.

Questions about Crawford’s departure from Coastal have swirled for months, particularly after a social media post made unfounded claims about why the councilman is no longer at the university.

Public records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request show that a female student employee accused Crawford of unwanted touching and kissing on the head. Crawford worked in the CINO card office and was a supervisor of the employee who made the accusations. The CINO card is the university’s official ID and students use those cards to access housing and meal plans.

The woman who made the allegations against Crawford could not be reached for comment.

Crawford, 45, defended his actions.

“Political correctness or standing too close to someone’s safe space should not cost anyone their job, but that’s what happened,” Crawford said in an email to MyHorryNews.com. “My southern mannerisms, friendly gestures, and normal greetings amongst friends were used against me. The cancel culture phenomenon cost me my job.”

Click here for the full report.

Copyright 2021 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.