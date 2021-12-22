Back to the Range: Re-zoning for Wizard Golf course a no-go, again

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The voices of Carolina Forest residents have been heard. The rolling greens of the Wizard Golf course will stay just that... for now.

After pushback from the community, the owners of the Wizard Golf course decided not to go forward with rezoning plans and golfers can continue hitting the links there.

The plan was for nearly 700 homes and townhomes to fill the 18 holes.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen an attempt to redevelop, but residents are hoping that until the congested roads get taken care of, it’s the last.

“I think it’s just reached the saturation point, where you have to say, ‘What are we doing here? We need some planning,’” said Jim McGuire, who lives near Wizard Gold Course.

McGuire and his neighbor, James Thomas, live in Waterford Plantation, right next to the Wizard golf course.

He says there are times, especially when the school bell rings, that getting in and out of the area can only be described by one word: Gridlock.

The idea of nearly 700 more homes and townhomes being built right next door doesn’t bode well with either resident.

“I think in terms of the quality of living, the impact is just gridlock, and safety,” McGuire said.

They aren’t alone.

When the people of Carolina Forest found out about the plan to develop the Wizard, more than 150 showed up for a community meeting with the project engineer in October.

Principal Engineer Felix Pitts told the crowd this design would be less impactful than some of the other attempts to build because the main entrance would be on Postal Way, which is getting an extension of its own this year.

The Carolina Forest Civic Association still had its doubts and asked Pitts to kill the idea.

They got their wish, as Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught says Pitts met with several councilmembers and decided not to go through with the rezoning request.

“These people have valid concerns about overdevelopment and it moving too fast, for sure,” said Vaught.

Vaught says the overcrowding problem snuck up on the county pretty quickly in just the past couple of years.

He says the county is addressing the road congestion in the area with a series of projects: Carolina Forest Boulevard was just widened, Postal Way is extending behind Tanger Outlets, part of 501 is getting six-laned, with two frontage bypass roads, and Gardner Lacy may see an extension to International Drive as a Ride 4 project.

Vaught’s hoping that once some of those are complete, the idea of developing the golf course won’t frustrate people as much as getting stuck in the sand trap.

“I don’t think you’re ever going to stop people from erupting, but I think you’ve got to change the impact so people don’t have a valid reason to erupt,” Vaught said.

While you won’t hear any construction sounds coming out of the Wizard, you will still hear clubs hitting the links.

Current zoning only allows it to be a golf course, and the owners have made no indication of closing the links down any time soon.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.