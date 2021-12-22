Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

5 injured in crash on Highway 544 in Conway, officials say

Five people were reported hurt after this crash on Highway 544 in Conway, officials said.
Five people were reported hurt after this crash on Highway 544 in Conway, officials said.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Injuries are being reported and traffic is blocked after a two-vehicle crash in Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In total, five people are being taken to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR. Details on their condition were not immediately available.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a convenience store employee in...
16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of N.C. convenience store employee
Residents sound off about Horry County purchasing land to help alleviate traffic in Carolina...
Residents sound off on Horry County land purchase to alleviate Carolina Forest traffic
Authorities in Marion County are investigating the sudden death of a Mullins High School student.
Mullins High School student dies after being found unresponsive on school grounds
FILE
Traffic moving again after reported hit-and-run on Highway 501
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

.
Back to the Range: Re-zoning for Wizard Golf course a no-go, again
Handcuffs
Florence victim kidnapped at knifepoint, suspect awaits extradition to S.C., police say
Officer Mia Goodwin was a wife, mother of three children and a six-year veteran of the...
Condolences pour in from all over for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in interstate crash
The suit states that South Carolina continues to enforce its criminal sodomy statute titled...
Lawsuit: SC man says he still has to register as sex offender for having sex with another man
.
North Myrtle Beach Humane Society encourages 'Adopt, Don't Shop' this holiday season