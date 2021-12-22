5 injured in crash on Highway 544 in Conway, officials say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Injuries are being reported and traffic is blocked after a two-vehicle crash in Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In total, five people are being taken to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR. Details on their condition were not immediately available.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

