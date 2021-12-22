1 hurt in accident involving bicycle, tractor-trailer in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after an accident involving a bicycle and a tractor-trailer in Loris, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the collision happened at around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 5259 Highway 554.

No details further details were provided on the person injured, or how the accident happened.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

