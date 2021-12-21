Submit a Tip
WATCH: Van catches fire on Highway 31, no injuries reported

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters responded after a van caught fire on Highway 31 Tuesday.

Crews with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue were at the scene of the blaze near Long Bay Road, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling. Reports from the South Carolina Department of Transportation show the fire began just after noon.

WMBF News viewer Michael Deese shared a video from the scene, showing the van fully engulfed in flames.

Dowling said the driver was able to get away, and no injuries were reported.

Roads were closed in the area for nearly an hour before the scene was cleared at 1:22 p.m., according to SCDOT.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

