Ten-year-old girl loses fight with cancer a week before Christmas

Woodard Family
Woodard Family
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INMAN, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - A ten-year-old girl has lost her battle with cancer just a week before Christmas.

Ava Woodard was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an inoperable brain tumor, in June 2020.

(Woodard Family/ December 20, 2021).
(Woodard Family/ December 20, 2021).

Ava’s mother, Rhoda, noticed her daughter straining her eyes more often and wanted to get it checked, but the diagnosis was something they were not expecting.

Even though she was young and went through clinical trials and radiation treatments she never lost her faith.

“She told me that she knew she had cancer so she could tell others about Jesus,” said Rhoda in a Facebook post.

Rhoda announced her daughter’s passing on Friday, Dec. 17 in a Facebook post the following day:

(Woodard Family/December 20,2021).
(Woodard Family/December 20,2021).

The family announced visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 27 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Eastside Apostolic Lutheran Church located on 2200 Mays Bridge Road in Greer.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. weather permitting at 30 North Barton Road in Taylors.

As a precaution, if it rains, the funeral service will be held at Eastside Apostolic Lutheran Church.

The burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery located at North Ave. in Greer.

