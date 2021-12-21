Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Great project for your kids over Christmas break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, a great project to do with your kids while they’re home for Christmas break: repurposing clothing and other textiles! Mallory Coffey is the Keep South Carolina Beautiful State Leader and the Community Outreach Program Manager for Palmetto Pride.

She demonstrated on WIS Midday how to take old shirts and make them into bags with just a few simple steps. Watch the attached video to see. All you need is a shirt, a marker, and a pair of scissors.

After the project, mark your calendar. Plan to make January 17th a day of service for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by helping do a cleanup project at the Lake Moultrie Passage. Join Palmetto Pride, Keep Berkeley Beautiful, and Santee Cooper picking up trash along the Palmetto Trail, boat landings and roadways surrounding Lake Moultrie.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, Palmetto Pride will assign cleanup locations to volunteers prior to the cleanup date. So, click here to sign up.

And another opportunity could be a fun getaway nature trip at the Francis Marion National Forest. This cleanup is Saturday, February 5th from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at the U.S. Forest Service office in Huger in Berkeley County. Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and sturdy shoes. Gloves, bags, and vests will be provided. More details are at https://www.palmettopride.org/event/francis-marion-national-forest-cleanup/.

