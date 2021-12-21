Robeson County deputies make arrest in armed robbery at Dollar General

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after Robeson County deputies say a Dollar General store was robbed at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Dollar General store on Union Chapel Road in Pembroke, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a man, later identified as James A. Swett, entered the store and demanded money while armed with a gun. According to deputies, Swett fled the scene on foot after stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

Swett, 23, was arrested Sunday and is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering.

Swett is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $265,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

