Residents sound off on Horry County land purchase to alleviate Carolina Forest traffic

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County finalized a land purchase this week near Carolina Forest Boulevard.

The county finalized a $1.15 million purchase for the 23.36 acres of the land along Carolina Bays Parkway (SC 31), for the future Augusta Plantation Interchange.

Once completed, the road system will connect Augusta Plantation Drive to Revolutionary War Way.

The new interchange will provide Carolina Forest residents direct access to Highway 31, which is expected to alleviate traffic on other roads drivers were previously taking, including International Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard.

Councilmember Johnny Vaught says this interchange will benefit those families who are fed up with congestion on their roads.

“If you ride through there right now you can see where it is already needed,” Vaught said.

Now, neighbors are voicing their opinions about the project, both in favor and against the interchange.

One resident told WMBF News he’s against the project because he wants to see leaders focus on improving all the nearby roads instead. Another resident says she’s not sold yet on the project because she’s concerned it will disturb traffic flow for nearby schools

Others said the interchange is long overdue and it’s necessary to match a growing traffic flow in the area.

“It’s gotten worse on River Oaks since Carolina Forest got widened,” said neighbor Rich Malzone. “River Oaks has gotten very congested. Anything that alleviates traffic and gives people more options to get out to the major roads is really important, the way we’re growing.”

Horry County leaders said a timeline for the project has not been set yet.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

