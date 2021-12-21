Reported hit-and-run slows traffic on Highway 501

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic is slowed along Highway 501 after a reported hit-and-run.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 501 near George Bishop Parkway. No injuries were immediately reported.

Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation shows traffic backed up as far back as Carolina Bays Parkway, where Highway 31 intersects with Highway 501.

