Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Reported hit-and-run slows traffic on Highway 501

Traffic was backed up in areas of Highway 501 after a reported hit-and-run Tuesday morning.
Traffic was backed up in areas of Highway 501 after a reported hit-and-run Tuesday morning.(SCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic is slowed along Highway 501 after a reported hit-and-run.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 501 near George Bishop Parkway. No injuries were immediately reported.

Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation shows traffic backed up as far back as Carolina Bays Parkway, where Highway 31 intersects with Highway 501.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured after gunfire broke out at a house party in Scotland County over the...
Three shot at house party in N.C.
Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night in his kayak.
Body found in Murrells Inlet identified as missing kayaker, coroner says
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Christmas week started with a shake for some people in the Lowcountry after an earthquake was...
Christmas week starts with shake after earthquake reported in S.C.
Edward Strasner
Myrtle Beach man facing more than a dozen charges in child exploitation case

Latest News

The governor has suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon after he was indicted on...
Marlboro County sheriff, former deputy to face judge after tasing incident
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Loris man in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck by vehicle, police investigating
Authorities in Marion County are investigating the sudden death of a Mullins High School student.
Mullins High School student dies after being found unresponsive on school grounds
A teenager is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a convenience store employee in...
16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of N.C. convenience store employee