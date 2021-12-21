Submit a Tip
Records: Ex-CEO won’t face charges in S.C. nuclear fraud case

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, V.C. Summer Nuclear Station's unit two's turbine is...
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, V.C. Summer Nuclear Station's unit two's turbine is under construction near Jenkinsville, S.C., during a media tour of the facility. Newly unsealed court documents show the former top executive for the contractor hired to build two South Carolina nuclear reactors that were never finished won’t face criminal charges. The Post and Courier reports former Westinghouse CEO Danny Roderick is now a government witness for a federal investigation into the failed multibillion project to build the reactors at the V.C. Summer site. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Newly unsealed court documents show the former top executive for the contractor hired to build two South Carolina nuclear reactors that were never finished won’t face criminal charges.

The Post and Courier reports former Westinghouse CEO Danny Roderick is now a government witness for a federal investigation into the failed multi-billion project to build the reactors at the V.C. Summer site.

The records unsealed last week show Roderick could testify against a former employee facing felony charges tied to the 2017 debacle.

Roderick told investigators that former Westinghouse official Jeff Benjamin lied to him about the status of the project.

Three executives have already pleaded guilty in the fraud investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

