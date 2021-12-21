President Biden in close contact with staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, officials say

Submit a Tip
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Joe Biden was in close contact with a mid-level staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Monday.

According to the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, President Biden was with a staff member who tested positive for about 30 minutes on Air Force One when traveling from Orangeburg, SC to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Friday.

The employee tested positive on Monday and did not experience any symptoms until Sunday, the White House says.

In a statement released by the White House, the employee the President was in close contact with is fully vaccinated and boosted, and tested negative prior to boarding Air Force One on Friday.

The White House says President Biden is tested on a regular basis and received an antigen test Sunday, which was negative. He is to be tested again Wednesday, according to Press Secretary Psaki.

The CDC does not require fully vaccinated people to quarantine after exposure, so the President will continue with his daily duties.

President Biden was in Orangeburg delivering the commencement speech to South Carolina State University graduates Friday.

