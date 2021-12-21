Pee Dee sorority chapter donates thousands to communities this holiday season

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – A sorority chapter based in Marion is giving back in a big way this holiday season.

According to a press release, the Omicron Omicron Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has donated $9,500 to support students and families.

“Despite the current pandemic the members wanted to uphold its mission and provide service to all mankind,” chapter president Sandra Barnes said.

Officials said a $200 donation was given to Buddy Walk and $800 to Kultivating Kings, a mentorship program, to assist with taking students on a HBCU tour of Claflin University in Orangeburg.

The Community Excellence and Scholarships Gala, which recognizes outstanding community members who go above and beyond for Dillion County, was given $800 for student scholarships.

According to the release, the chapter also selected one family from Dillon, Lake View, Latta, Marion and Mullins and provided a catered holiday meal for a total cost of $1,925.

Officials said a donation of $500 was given to Dillon, Lake View, Latta, Marion, and Mullins high schools totaling $2,500.

“The chapter has 27 students enrolled in the #CAP program who will each get $100. #CAP, an acronym for College Admissions Process, is the signature program of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. #CAP is a college preparation program specially designed to assist high school juniors and seniors’ students with navigating the college admissions process,” the release stated.

To finish off their giving, the chapter donated $2,000 to Allen University in Columbia.

“As a sorority we help each other, and that also means helping the communities around us. As we move into the new year with fresh ideas, we will keep providing service to all mankind in our hearts and in our minds,” Barnes said.

