PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pawleys Island man died as a result of a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Georgetown coroner said.

According to the Georgetown County coroner, 49-year-old Bobby Grant lost control of his motorcycle on Ferguson Drive.

Grant was taken to Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

