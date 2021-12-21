Submit a Tip
One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: the Biden administration’s plans to tackle the omicron wave

The Washington News Bureau speaks to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the newest White House initiatives to handle the latest COVID-19 spike.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cases of COVID-19 are reaching new highs in metropolitan areas around the country due to the latest virus variant: omicron. With the variant proving an ability to cause breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals, the Biden administration is working to address the newest wave with a number of new initiatives.

Gray Television Washington News Bureau’s Kristin Kasper spoke to the president’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, about the latest plans to help the nation battle omicron just before the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

