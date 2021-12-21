Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Mullins High School student dies after being found unresponsive on school grounds

Authorities in Marion County are investigating the sudden death of a Mullins High School student.
Authorities in Marion County are investigating the sudden death of a Mullins High School student.
By Nick Doria
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Marion County are investigating the sudden death of a Mullins High School student.

According to a report from Mullins police, officers responded to the school last Friday for a medical call. Upon arrival, police found a 16-year-old student lying near the gym area doors unconscious and unresponsive.

The teen was reportedly foaming and bleeding from the mouth. First responders began CPR and administered Narcan to the student, police said.

The teen was transported to a local hospital and passed away.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the student as Taylor Danielle Price.

Police said they collected an energy drink at the scene for evidence.

Price’s death is still under investigation, but officials do not suspect foul play. Richardson said Price’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

The Marion County School District released the following statement on Price’s death:

“The Marion County School District is greatly saddened by the passing of Taylor Danielle Price. Our hearts, prayers and arms of support go out to her family and friends. She was an active student at Mullins High School with a bright future. We ask that we honor and respect the privacy of the Taylor’s family while they are working through this devastating situation.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured after gunfire broke out at a house party in Scotland County over the...
Three shot at house party in N.C.
Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night in his kayak.
Body found in Murrells Inlet identified as missing kayaker, coroner says
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Christmas week started with a shake for some people in the Lowcountry after an earthquake was...
Christmas week starts with shake after earthquake reported in S.C.
Edward Strasner
Myrtle Beach man facing more than a dozen charges in child exploitation case

Latest News

A teenager is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a convenience store employee in...
16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of N.C. convenience store employee
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says between Thanksgiving and...
Tips to prevent waste during the holiday season
Tips to prevent waste during the holiday season
Tips to prevent waste during the holiday season
Dec. 21, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast