Marlboro County sheriff, former deputy to face judge after tasing incident

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County sheriff and a former deputy will be arraigned Tuesday on charges stemming from an alleged taser assault on an inmate.

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former deputy David Cook are both charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and misconduct in office.

According to the indictments, the incident happened at the Marlboro County Detention Center on May 3, 2020.

Court documents state that Lemon ordered Cook to deploy his taser on Jarrel Lee Johnson and unlawfully continued to activate the taser at least two times after the initial taser deployment to subdue Johnson.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The indictments allege the assault was likely to produce great bodily injury or death. One of the indictments against Cook states he deployed his taser into Johnson’s chest and leg.

Due to the charges, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Lemon and appointed Larry McNeil to be the interim sheriff for Marlboro County.

Cook is no longer employed in law enforcement.

The arraignment hearing for Lemon and Cook will be held before Judge Michael Nettles at 1:30 p.m. at the Florence County Courthouse.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.