Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Marlboro County sheriff, former deputy to face judge after tasing incident

The governor has suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon after he was indicted on...
The governor has suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon after he was indicted on charges of assault and battery and misconduct in office.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County sheriff and a former deputy will be arraigned Tuesday on charges stemming from an alleged taser assault on an inmate.

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former deputy David Cook are both charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and misconduct in office.

According to the indictments, the incident happened at the Marlboro County Detention Center on May 3, 2020.

Court documents state that Lemon ordered Cook to deploy his taser on Jarrel Lee Johnson and unlawfully continued to activate the taser at least two times after the initial taser deployment to subdue Johnson.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The indictments allege the assault was likely to produce great bodily injury or death. One of the indictments against Cook states he deployed his taser into Johnson’s chest and leg.

Due to the charges, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Lemon and appointed Larry McNeil to be the interim sheriff for Marlboro County.

Cook is no longer employed in law enforcement.

The arraignment hearing for Lemon and Cook will be held before Judge Michael Nettles at 1:30 p.m. at the Florence County Courthouse.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured after gunfire broke out at a house party in Scotland County over the...
Three shot at house party in N.C.
Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night in his kayak.
Body found in Murrells Inlet identified as missing kayaker, coroner says
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Christmas week started with a shake for some people in the Lowcountry after an earthquake was...
Christmas week starts with shake after earthquake reported in S.C.
Edward Strasner
Myrtle Beach man facing more than a dozen charges in child exploitation case

Latest News

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Loris man in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck by vehicle, police investigating
Authorities in Marion County are investigating the sudden death of a Mullins High School student.
Mullins High School student dies after being found unresponsive on school grounds
A teenager is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a convenience store employee in...
16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of N.C. convenience store employee
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says between Thanksgiving and...
Tips to prevent waste during the holiday season