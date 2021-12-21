Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lawsuit: Man says he was kicked in the groin by restaurant owner after complaining about food

A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner after the owner...
A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner after the owner allegedly kicked him because he wasn’t happy with his food.(Source: Associated Press)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner who allegedly kicked him because he wasn’t happy with his food.

According to court documents, this happened in July of last year at Luz’s Place restaurant off of Remount Road.

The lawsuit states after getting some food, Maurice Robinson was dissatisfied with it and complained to the staff and owner Luz Monroy. Court documents state the owner dismissed his complaints and didn’t do anything.

Robinson reportedly then started taking pictures to document the food issue. That’s when the lawsuit states the owner kicked Robinson in the groin.

Police were called and EMS came to the scene.

Because of Monroy’s age, Robinson did not press charges. But after the ordeal, Robinson noticed physical injuries, and the lawsuit states he sustained mental trauma.

Robinson is asking for the amount of money to cover the cost of the action, including attorney’s fees, and punitive damages.

Live 5 News tried to reach out to the restaurant and owner for a comment, but their phone number is no longer in service and no email is listed.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured after gunfire broke out at a house party in Scotland County over the...
Three shot at house party in N.C.
A teenager is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a convenience store employee in...
16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of N.C. convenience store employee
Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night in his kayak.
Body found in Murrells Inlet identified as missing kayaker, coroner says
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Christmas week started with a shake for some people in the Lowcountry after an earthquake was...
Christmas week starts with shake after earthquake reported in S.C.