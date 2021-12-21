Lanes closed after tractor-trailer carrying grapefruits overturns on I-95 north in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Traffic is slowed on I-95 north in Florence County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer carrying grapefruits overturned.

The crash is one mile north of Exit 153 – Honda Way, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

As of about 12:10 p.m., SCDOT reports all lanes are blocked as crews work the scene.

Traffic is slowed on I-95 north in Florence County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer carrying grapefruits overturned. (Source: SCHP)

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the roadway will reopen once the clean-up is completed.

A northbound lane will reopen “soon,” Lee added, without giving a specific time.

Drivers are asked to follow signs that are posted for the detour.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

