Lanes closed after tractor-trailer carrying grapefruits overturns on I-95 north in Florence Co.

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Traffic is slowed on I-95 north in Florence County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer carrying grapefruits overturned.

The crash is one mile north of Exit 153 – Honda Way, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

As of about 12:10 p.m., SCDOT reports all lanes are blocked as crews work the scene.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the roadway will reopen once the clean-up is completed.

A northbound lane will reopen “soon,” Lee added, without giving a specific time.

Drivers are asked to follow signs that are posted for the detour.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

