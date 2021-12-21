Submit a Tip
How to with Halleydays: Cookies for Santa at Croissants

By Halley Murrow
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Croissants Bistro & Bakery in Myrtle Beach offers delicious cookie kits every holiday season.

We loved enlisting the help of Brinkley and Brooklyn Serge of North Myrtle Beach to make cookies for Santa. We even have a surprise visitor along the way!

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

