FIRST ALERT: Cold & damp day ahead

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cold day ahead for Tuesday as you plan to head out the door and while you’ll want to make sure you stay warm, you’ll also want to prepare to stay dry today with a storm system delivering a soaking rain to the region.

It's a soggy day ahead.
It's a soggy day ahead.(WMBF)

A developing low pressure system will deliver a cold and soaking rain for today through early Wednesday. Highs today will struggle with temperatures reaching the mid 40s inland and upper 40s on the beaches. Some periods of heavy rain will be possible by the afternoon and evening especially closer to the coast. With cloudy skies and rain in place, temperatures will barely climb through the day. Stay warm and dry friends.

Rain picks up throughout the day with a few heavier downpours possible at times.
Rain picks up throughout the day with a few heavier downpours possible at times.(WMBF)

Rain chances will quickly end Wednesday morning, with clearing skies returning through the day. With more sunshine in place, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s for highs. When all is said and done, rainfall totals will range from 0.5 to 1 inch across the area with the highest totals in Georgetown and Horry County.

Rain totals will range from half an inch to an inch here at the beach.
Rain totals will range from half an inch to an inch here at the beach.(WMBF)

A big warm up is on tap for Christmas. Christmas Eve will see fair skies and temperatures warming into the lower 60s. By Christmas Day, temperatures near 70 will be common. Mostly cloudy skies are likely through the holiday, but no rain is expected.

Highs will climb toward Christmas.
Highs will climb toward Christmas.(WMBF)

