Deputies: Georgetown County pair arrested in drug investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people now face charges in Georgetown County as a result of a drug investigation, according to authorities.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Janena Jametta Gamble and Samuel Isaiah Owusu, were both arrested Monday.

Agents attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by Gamble on Monday after determining she had outstanding drug distribution warrants, but she instead drove away at a high rate of speed.

Deputies said the incident resulted in Gamble wrecking the vehicle she was in, and she was then taken into custody. She was found to have “a substantial quantity of crack cocaine in her pocket” along with fentanyl packages prepared for sale and a digital scale.

A search warrant was then executed at her home, where agents found Owusu. They also found more crack cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana along with two handguns, packaging materials, digital scales and cash.

Deputies and agents found several drugs, firearms and other materials while executing a search warrant on Monday in Georgetown County. (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Gamble faces a number of charges, including distributing heroin, distributing crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, distribution within a half-mile of a school or park and failing to stop for blue lights.

Deputies said she was out on bond for unrelated charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and a weapons violation along with numerous other drug offenses.

Owusu is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute within a half-mile of a school or park and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Online records show both Gamble and Owusu are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center as of 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

