Brin, Tulsa take Myrtle Beach Bowl 30-17 over Old Dominion

Tulsa's Davis Brin (7) throws the ball over the Old Dominion defense in the first half of an...
Tulsa's Davis Brin (7) throws the ball over the Old Dominion defense in the first half of an NCAA college football game in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Davis Brin threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns as Tulsa closed the season with its fourth straight victory, beating Old Dominion 30-17 at the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday.

Josh Johnson had eight catches for 129 yards including a 23-yard scoring toss form Brin asc the Golden Hurricane of the American Athletic Conference improved to 7-6.

Old Dominion of the Conference USA had won its last five games this season to reach the postseason.

However, the Monarchs were outgained 529 to 247 in the loss.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

