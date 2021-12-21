‘Adopt, don’t shop:’ North Myrtle Beach Humane Society preps for holiday adoptions

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Adding a new, furry member of the family means more than just a gift this holiday season.

It’s also a chance for those animals to find their forever homes.

Animal shelters throughout the Grand Strand, like the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, are encouraging you to adopt, rather than shop ahead of Christmas.

Got to meet some of these doggies that are in need of a new home. This holiday season an animal means more than just a gift, be sure to #AdoptDontShop



You can contact NMB Humane Society for more information to help these animals find a forever home 🐶 pic.twitter.com/h9iHW4XYYM — Laura_Harris_News (@LauraHarrisWMBF) December 21, 2021

“They’re here and they want to be that forever pet. That’s why I feel it’s important. It’s important for them to get out of the shelter situation and go into a really good home,” said manager Rose Pine.

The humane society currently has over 30 animals waiting to be adopted from their shelter and almost 70 more on the waiting list to join their shelter.

Many of the animals are waiting to be re-homed after being neglected, abused and even abandoned.

Executive Director Tina Hunter says there’s an increase during the holiday season of families no longer wanting their pets and dropping them off at the shelter.

“Our shelters are definitely overloaded this time of year and we can’t keep up, we honestly can’t keep up with the animals coming in so it’s critical that if folks have room in their hearts and homes that now is the time to adopt,” said Hunter.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach will do a “Santa Paws” Facebook Live event Wednesday at 4 p.m. Each animal will get to visit Santa and receive their very own gift. Volunteers will tell viewers about each animal in hopes of getting them adopted.

Humane Society workers say they’re focused on having a conversation with anyone interested in adopting so they can match each person up with the best fit for a pet.

Brandon Moore is looking to adopt a dog so he can find his own companion to join him in hiking, camping and keeping each other company.

“I just want to treat them like family, I want them to know that they’re loved too, someone out there cares about them, that’s all that’s important to me. Seeing them happy makes me happy,” he said.

