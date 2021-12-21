16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of N.C. convenience store employee

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A teenager is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a convenience store employee in Laurinburg.

The Laurinburg Police Department announced a 16-year-old male was apprehended on Sunday and taken to a juvenile facility.

The teen, who was previously sought as a person of interest in the case, is accused in a deadly shooting outside the Ahlams Convenience Store on S. Caledonia Road on Nov. 27.

Police say they found the victim, 32-year-old Nabil Ali Mohammed Alrabaly, in the parking lot lying unresponsive from a gunshot wound. EMS later pronounced Alrabaly dead at the scene.

According to police, the investigation showed that Alrabaly and another employee had closed for the night and were walking to their vehicle when the suspect approached the passenger side. The suspect then displayed a firearm and demanded money.

Police say the other employee, who was in the driver seat, got out of the vehicle and the suspect began to flee, firing back in the direction of the vehicle and striking Alrabaly.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

