1 hurt after truck catches fire in Aynor

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a truck caught fire in Aynor Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on Highway 22 near mile marker 7 at around 11:15 a.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No further information was provided on their condition.

The fire was extinguished, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

