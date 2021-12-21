Submit a Tip
1 hurt after truck catches fire in Aynor

One person was hurt after a dump truck caught fire Tuesday morning in Aynor.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a truck caught fire in Aynor Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on Highway 22 near mile marker 7 at around 11:15 a.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No further information was provided on their condition.

The fire was extinguished, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

