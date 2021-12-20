Submit a Tip
Advertisement

Woman given bond in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings

The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s charged with grand larceny over $2,000 and under $10,000.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 21-year-old woman was given a $3,500 personal recognizance bond in connection to the theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings from a business in downtown Charleston.

Taylor Jean Nielsen was arrested on Sunday and charged with grand larceny over $2,000 and under $10,000.

Police say the thefts happened at Hampden on 314 King St. on Nov. 26 where several rings were stolen. According to police, the total value of the rings stolen are valued at $8725.

Authorities are continuing to search for the other two suspects they say were involved in the thefts and were captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information on the identities of the women are asked to call (843)720-3924 or email Officer Butillo at butillod@charleston-sc.gov.

Authorities are continuing to seek the identities of two other women (pictured above) they say...
Authorities are continuing to seek the identities of two other women (pictured above) they say were involved in the thefts.(Charleston Police Department)

