Three shot at house party in N.C.

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Three people were injured after gunfire broke out at a house party in Scotland County over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday on Crestline Road in the Hasty community, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

“This party was being attended by individuals locally and from surrounding counties.  The ages of these individuals ranged from 16 years of age to 26 years of age,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

According to deputies, the three people shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Several people have been interviewed as part of the investigation, deputies said, but they are not cooperating.

If your child attended the party or if you have any information on the shooting, contact Scotland County Sheriff’s Cpt. Randy Dover at 910-276-3385 or email sdover@scotlandcounty.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

