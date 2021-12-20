Submit a Tip
Survey: Meta/Facebook the worst company of 2021

Facebook was voted as the worst company of 2021 in a Yahoo! Finance/Survey Monkey survey.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST
(WAVE) - Meta Platforms, Inc., the renamed parent company of Facebook, was ranked the worst company of 2021, according to Yahoo! Finance.

At least 8% of the 1,541 people polled said Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company was the worst of the year. It received 50% more votes than the runner-up, Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce shopping site.

The survey was conducted by Survey Monkey, and it was posted on Yahoo! Finance from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5.

Those who voted also named AT&T, Tesla, and Robinhood as some of the worst companies of the year.

