SCHP seeks info on fatal hit and run in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred Friday, Dec. 17.

According to SCHP, around 9:04 p.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Breezewood Blvd. near Amberwood Court in the Amberwood sub-division when it struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries as a result, the report states.

SCHP says the make and model of the vehicle are currently unknown but may have damage to the front and passenger sides.

The map below was provided by SCHP.

Socastee hit and run (SCHP)

