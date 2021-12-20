Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SCHP seeks info on fatal hit and run in Horry County

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred Friday, Dec. 17.

According to SCHP, around 9:04 p.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Breezewood Blvd. near Amberwood Court in the Amberwood sub-division when it struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries as a result, the report states.

SCHP says the make and model of the vehicle are currently unknown but may have damage to the front and passenger sides.

The map below was provided by SCHP.

Socastee hit and run
Socastee hit and run(SCHP)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night, according to authoirties. He's believed to...
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night in his kayak.
Body found in Murrells Inlet identified as missing kayaker, coroner says
The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday night that Vladmir Norman’s kayak was found by a good...
Good Samaritan locates missing man’s kayak in Murrells Inlet
Change this caption before publishing
Person struck by gun in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to calls that a vehilce ended up in water in the...
Crews respond after vehicle ends up in water in Surfside Beach

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened earlier this month at a home on South...
3-year-old boy shot in the head in Moncks Corner
Bennettsville police say they have charged a Marlboro County man with murder after an...
Bennettsville man charged with murder for Oct. altercation
The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman given bond in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
Edward Strasner
Myrtle Beach man facing more than a dozen charges in child exploitation case