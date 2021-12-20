Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC records slight increase in gas prices after weeks of decline

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After six consecutive weeks of drops in the average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina, the state posted a slight increase this past week.

GasBuddy said its weekly survey of more than 3,000 stations across South Carolina showed prices rose by 0.9 cents.

The average price per gallon statewide remained below the $3-mark at $2.98.

The state’s average price for gas is 13.8 cents lower than a month ago but $1 higher than this time last year.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

The survey identified the lowest price per gallon in the Tri-County area as of Monday morning at $2.79 at a Goose Creek station.

The national average, meanwhile, fell 2.7 cents per gallon, now averaging $3.30 per gallon.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said the surge in omicon-variant cases of COVID, which has resulted in a drop in oil demand, is the reason for the fall nationally.

“With gas prices very likely to continue declining this week in most states, we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under their all-time high on the holiday, which was $3.26 in 2013,” he said. “Beyond Christmas, with omicron cases likely to continue climbing, I do believe we’ll see a more noticeable hit on gasoline demand once the holidays are over.”

Elsewhere around the state, the average price for gas in Columbia is $3.02 per gallon, down 2.3 cents since last week; and drivers in Spartanburg are paying an average of $2.96 per gallon, an increase of 2.3 cents over the previous week.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night, according to authoirties. He's believed to...
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
Change this caption before publishing
Person struck by gun in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Lanes reopen on Highway 17 near Queens Harbour after crash
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to calls that a vehilce ended up in water in the...
Crews respond after vehicle ends up in water in Surfside Beach
SCHP: Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Dec. 20, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast
The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday night that Vladmir Norman’s kayak was found by a good...
Good Samaritan locates missing man’s kayak in Murrells Inlet
Rain chances are up to 80% on Tuesday with widespread rain expected across the area.
FIRST ALERT: Chilly start to the week, heavy rain moves in Tuesday
.
Attorneys release video of tasing incident at Marlboro County Detention Center; sheriff, deputy charged