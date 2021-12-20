SC records slight increase in gas prices after weeks of decline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After six consecutive weeks of drops in the average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina, the state posted a slight increase this past week.

GasBuddy said its weekly survey of more than 3,000 stations across South Carolina showed prices rose by 0.9 cents.

The average price per gallon statewide remained below the $3-mark at $2.98.

The state’s average price for gas is 13.8 cents lower than a month ago but $1 higher than this time last year.

The survey identified the lowest price per gallon in the Tri-County area as of Monday morning at $2.79 at a Goose Creek station.

The national average, meanwhile, fell 2.7 cents per gallon, now averaging $3.30 per gallon.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said the surge in omicon-variant cases of COVID, which has resulted in a drop in oil demand, is the reason for the fall nationally.

“With gas prices very likely to continue declining this week in most states, we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under their all-time high on the holiday, which was $3.26 in 2013,” he said. “Beyond Christmas, with omicron cases likely to continue climbing, I do believe we’ll see a more noticeable hit on gasoline demand once the holidays are over.”

Elsewhere around the state, the average price for gas in Columbia is $3.02 per gallon, down 2.3 cents since last week; and drivers in Spartanburg are paying an average of $2.96 per gallon, an increase of 2.3 cents over the previous week.

