SC man accused of meat cleaver attack on mother, stepfather

Travis Lee Solesbee, 36, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of...
Travis Lee Solesbee, 36, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records state.(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips and Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged after allegedly stabbing his mother and stepfather with a meat cleaver.

Travis Lee Solesbee, 36, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Deputies responded to Walker Run Drive in Chesnee at approximately 7:05 p.m. Saturday for a reported stabbing, WHNS reported.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

