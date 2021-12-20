Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach man facing more than a dozen charges in child exploitation case

Edward Strasner
Edward Strasner(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have charged a Myrtle Beach man with more than a dozen felonies in a child exploitation case.

According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, 31-year-old Edward Strasner was arrested on Dec. 16 by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading them to Strasner.

Strasner allegedly possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material. He is charged with 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to ten years in prison on each count.

Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Horry County Police Department, and Conway Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Strasner is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night, according to authoirties. He's believed to...
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night in his kayak.
Body found in Murrells Inlet identified as missing kayaker, coroner says
Change this caption before publishing
Person struck by gun in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday night that Vladmir Norman’s kayak was found by a good...
Good Samaritan locates missing man’s kayak in Murrells Inlet
Lanes reopen on Highway 17 near Queens Harbour after crash

Latest News

Benjamin Thomas Thompson
Georgetown man accused of sexually exploiting 13-year-old boy
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports nearly 2,900 new coronavirus cases, percent-positive at 9.3%
Three people were injured after gunfire broke out at a house party in Scotland County over the...
Three shot at house party in N.C.
Body found in Murrells Inlet identified as missing kayaker, coroner says
Body found in Murrells Inlet identified as missing kayaker, coroner says