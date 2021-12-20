Myrtle Beach man facing more than a dozen charges in child exploitation case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have charged a Myrtle Beach man with more than a dozen felonies in a child exploitation case.

According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, 31-year-old Edward Strasner was arrested on Dec. 16 by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading them to Strasner.

Strasner allegedly possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material. He is charged with 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to ten years in prison on each count.

Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Horry County Police Department, and Conway Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Strasner is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

