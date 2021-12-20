Marion County deputies recover over $250K worth of stolen items, 6 arrested

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six suspects are in custody in connection to a theft investigation in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said since November, deputies recovered more than $250,000 worth of stolen trailers, ATVs, and equipment.

Deputies identified the suspects as:

Xavier Alexander Aguayo, 28, of Gresham, was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny. He has pending charges of receiving stolen goods, value over $2,000, receiving stolen goods, value less than $2,000, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Shawn Laquan Davis, 27, of Marion, and Joshua Allen Green, 37 of Rains, were arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with receiving stolen goods, value of $10,000 or more and receiving stolen goods, value of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. Deputies said Davis has enhanced charges due to previous convictions for similar offenses.

Ross Garrett Smith, 33, of Mullins, was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with receiving stolen goods, value of $10,000 or more.

Chad Dix, 36, of Marion, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with receiving stolen goods, value of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Derrick Demond Davis, 43, of Marion, was arrested on Dec. 14 on outstanding warrants. Two days later, on Dec. 16, he was charged with receiving stolen goods, value of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Autoplay Caption

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

“Let this be your notice, we know who you are and we know where you are. We will not allow this type of criminal enterprise to thrive in Marion County. When you hear a knock on your door in the next few days, it may not be Santa!” Sheriff Brian Wallace said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.