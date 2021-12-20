Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Marion County deputies recover over $250K worth of stolen items, 6 arrested

Generic photo of a Marion County Sheriff's cruiser
Generic photo of a Marion County Sheriff's cruiser(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six suspects are in custody in connection to a theft investigation in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said since November, deputies recovered more than $250,000 worth of stolen trailers, ATVs, and equipment.

Deputies identified the suspects as:

  • Xavier Alexander Aguayo, 28, of Gresham, was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny. He has pending charges of receiving stolen goods, value over $2,000, receiving stolen goods, value less than $2,000, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.
  • Shawn Laquan Davis, 27, of Marion, and Joshua Allen Green, 37 of Rains, were arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with receiving stolen goods, value of $10,000 or more and receiving stolen goods, value of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. Deputies said Davis has enhanced charges due to previous convictions for similar offenses.
  • Ross Garrett Smith, 33, of Mullins, was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with receiving stolen goods, value of $10,000 or more.
  • Chad Dix, 36, of Marion, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with receiving stolen goods, value of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
  • Derrick Demond Davis, 43, of Marion, was arrested on Dec. 14 on outstanding warrants. Two days later, on Dec. 16, he was charged with receiving stolen goods, value of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Caption

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

“Let this be your notice, we know who you are and we know where you are. We will not allow this type of criminal enterprise to thrive in Marion County. When you hear a knock on your door in the next few days, it may not be Santa!” Sheriff Brian Wallace said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night, according to authoirties. He's believed to...
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night in his kayak.
Body found in Murrells Inlet identified as missing kayaker, coroner says
Change this caption before publishing
Person struck by gun in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday night that Vladmir Norman’s kayak was found by a good...
Good Samaritan locates missing man’s kayak in Murrells Inlet
Lanes reopen on Highway 17 near Queens Harbour after crash

Latest News

Body found in Murrells Inlet identified as missing kayaker, coroner says
Body found in Murrells Inlet identified as missing kayaker, coroner says
6 arrested in Marion County theft investigation
Christmas week started with a shake for some people in the Lowcountry after an earthquake was...
Christmas week starts with shake after earthquake reported in S.C.
A section of a well-traveled Conway area roadway was closed Monday morning due to a fuel spill.
100 gallons of fuel spill onto Hwy. 90 after trailer hits dump truck, prompting road closure