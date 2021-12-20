Loris man in motorized wheelchair struck by car succumbs to injuries

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

According to the Horry County Coroner, about 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 18, 53-year-old Kenneth Hatsell died at McLeod Loris ER.

The victim was operating a motorized wheelchair-type scooter and suffered head injuries from being struck by a vehicle.

According to the report, the incident took place near 209 N Hwy 701 in Loris city limits.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.