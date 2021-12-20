Loris man in motorized wheelchair struck by car succumbs to injuries
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday.
According to the Horry County Coroner, about 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 18, 53-year-old Kenneth Hatsell died at McLeod Loris ER.
The victim was operating a motorized wheelchair-type scooter and suffered head injuries from being struck by a vehicle.
According to the report, the incident took place near 209 N Hwy 701 in Loris city limits.
