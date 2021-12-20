Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Loris man in motorized wheelchair struck by car succumbs to injuries

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway early Saturday morning.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

According to the Horry County Coroner, about 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 18, 53-year-old Kenneth Hatsell died at McLeod Loris ER.

The victim was operating a motorized wheelchair-type scooter and suffered head injuries from being struck by a vehicle.

According to the report, the incident took place near 209 N Hwy 701 in Loris city limits.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night, according to authoirties. He's believed to...
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night in his kayak.
Body found in Murrells Inlet identified as missing kayaker, coroner says
The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday night that Vladmir Norman’s kayak was found by a good...
Good Samaritan locates missing man’s kayak in Murrells Inlet
Change this caption before publishing
Person struck by gun in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to calls that a vehilce ended up in water in the...
Crews respond after vehicle ends up in water in Surfside Beach

Latest News

Interchange to connect Revolutionary War Way and Augusta Plantation Drive to SC 31 (Source: WMBF)
Horry County purchases land for Augusta Plantation Interchange
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
SCHP seeks info on fatal hit and run in Horry County
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened earlier this month at a home on South...
3-year-old boy shot in the head in Moncks Corner
.
Horry County choir brings Christmas caroling to whole new level with flutes