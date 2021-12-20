Horry County Sheriff’s deputy passes away

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A deputy with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office died early Monday morning at his home.

The sheriff’s office announced the death of Deputy Kent Gause on their Facebook page.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gause had over 35 years of law enforcement experience and worked as a transport deputy.

In addition to his work at the sheriff’s office, Gause was also an ordained minister at Cedar Branch Baptist Church.

A cause of death was not released.

